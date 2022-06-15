Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra’s Wife Is Pregnant & Here’s What We Know About Her
The ex-Miami Heat dancer lives an upscale lifestyle. ️🏀💍
The Miami Heat might have been eliminated this season, but their head coach, Erik Spoelstra, is adding to his family roster. His wife, Nikki Spoelstra, not only announced she's pregnant, but they're having a baby girl.
A quick glance at her Instagram page will tell you she's pretty influential in the podcast world, lives a swanky lifestyle in Miami, FL, and — drum roll please — was a former Miami Heat Dancer.
She danced on the team from 2005 to 2008, however, USA Today reported that she left the team before her husband became head coach.
While on the sidelines, she was on top of her Art History knowledge and graduated Magna Cum Laude at the Magic City's well-known Florida International University.
The couple got married in Rome, Italy back in 2016, and had two sons together. Little did Mrs. Spoelstra know that her career was just beginning.
She became sober in April of 2020 and started influencing online.
The art buff then started her podcast, The Know with Nikki Spo.
"My goal is to amplify the stories of tenacious women and inspire you to step into your inner knowing," she wrote in her caption when she made the announcement on her Instagram page.
She also doesn't forget her roots, as she did a public speaking engagement for the Miami Heat Dancers at their seminar, calling it a "sisterhood". She was also on the judging panel for the 2022-20223 Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Final Auditions.
Now, the host lives her best life heading to Miami hot spots like Joia Beach, Sexy Fish Miami, and even MILA Restaurants on South Beach.
You might find her at a game or two, but the busy influencer is juggling pregnancy, mothering two children, and being an entrepreneur creating her own path.