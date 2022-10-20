Miami Heat Player Tyler Herro's Contract Will Make You Rethink Your Work Salary
He's only 22 years old. ️🏀
Basketball season is back and the Miami Heat had their home opener against the Chicago Bulls last night. Star player, Tyler Herro, returned to the team as he recently signed a rookie contract extension, and it'll make you rethink your negotiation skills.
The NBA reports that his new deal is worth as much as $120 million and $10 million more in incentives. So, at 22 years old Herro is sitting on $130 million.
To put this into perspective, Steph Curry, one of the most famous NBA players on the Golden State Warriors, finalized a $215 million contract over four years.
As a four-season baller, this means that Herro is making more than half of what a 14-year NBA star makes.
\u201cOFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have re-signed guard Tyler Herro to a contract extension.\nAll the details \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/tsStl3303L\n\n@MiamiHEAT // @FTX_Official\u201d— Miami HEAT (@Miami HEAT) 1664752642
Besides basketball money, you can't forget the brand deals he works with, as well. He partners with companies like Giorgio Armani, PSD Underwear and Goat Fuel.
It is unclear what he makes with these partnerships, but it's listed on Instagram with a "paid" disclaimer.
The athlete also has a social media influencer girlfriend and baby mama, Katya Elise Henry. The two are parents to a baby girl, Zya, and they are now expecting a son on the way.
Henry took Zya to cheer on her father at the Miami Heat game, even though they lost to the Bulls with a final score of 116-108.
Many fans are wondering if Herro's skills can live up to the worth of his contract. They will see in the following game as the Miami Heat plays on October 21 against the Boston Celtics.