Tyler Herro And Katya Elise Henry Welcomed Their Baby Boy & He Has The Cutest Name
A baby boy was added to the Miami Heat family.
Miami Heat's Point Guard, Tyler Herro, and his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, just welcomed their second child on January 12. The couple posted to their Instagram stories in the hospital and revealed his name, too!
They announced they were having a son back in July 2022, and now, they are sharing with the world that their one-year-old daughter, Zya, is officially a big sister to her baby brother, Harlem.
Henry published a picture to her Instagram story in the hospital holding her little boy swaddled up in a blanket.
"Welcome to this big beautiful world baby Harlem," the caption reads with a heart emoji.
Katya Elise Henry holding her son, Harlem.@katyaelisehenry | Instagram
The basketball star also shared his excitement on his Instagram story, as well.
He published the hospital's whiteboard with his son's birthday as the caption.
Written in blue marker on the board reads, "happy birthday Harlem," with a smiley face.
Tyler Herro's instagram story.@nolimitherro | Instagram
Henry has shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram with both her daughter and her son. She is a fitness influencer and a trainer for WBK Fit, so she was very open about how she maintained and stayed healthy during the past nine months.
The social media powerhouse always posts pictures with her daughter and brings her to her father's basketball games. It's safe to assume Harlem will be joining them when he gets a little older.
The pair have been coupled together since March 2022, when they were caught messaging each other flirtatious tweets on Twitter during quarantine.
Almost three years later, and they just welcomed a new family member to the roster.