The Mighty Patch On Amazon Canada Can Zap Zits Overnight & Reviews Say It Works 'Like Magic'
"Within one treatment a problem pimple is gone," says a shopper. 👀
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
There's nothing more annoying than waking up to a giant on your face. Yes, it's winter and Christmas is near but nobody asked to look like Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer!
Pimples, blackheads and other blemishes are a total mood killer (especially when you have to be on camera for work all day) but luckily there's a fast way to get rid of them as if they never existed.
Mighty Patch, the "original award-winning acne patch", is a safe and non-irritating product that can get rid of those pesky little pimples that think they can live rent-free under our skin. You can pick up a box of 32 patches for $17.99 on Amazon Canada.
While there are other well-known brands on the market like Cosrx, Peace Out, and Starface, shoppers seem taken by Mighty Patch, not because of the price but because of how well it works.
One reviewer on Amazon calls these patches magic, saying "I saw these on TikTok so I decided to give them a try with no real high expectations. Within one treatment a problem pimple is gone!!!" Wow. If they leave three exclamation marks, you know it's a good product.
Mighty Patch also sells large pimple patches for $24.99 as well as invisible hydrocolloid pimple patches for the same price if you're brave enough to wear them out in public. These are a bit more expensive but shoppers love how discrete they are and how it prevents them from picking at their skin all day.
Mighty Patch
$17.99
Details: A set of 32 stickers that improves the appearance of pimples overnight. No popping is necessary! Just stick it on, catch some Zs and wake up to clearer-looking skin. A lot of reviews on Amazon say it works "like magic."