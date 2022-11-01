9 Ways To Adventure In Canada This Winter That Won’t Leave Your Budget Out In The Cold
When the temperature drops, Canada becomes a snowy wonderland packed with things to do — from skating, skiing, shopping or snowshoeing to warming up by the fire with a hot cocoa.
While you could certainly spend a fortune on your escape, taking off on an awesome winter trip and creating great memories can be done without blowing your budget.
For example, with over 100 locations in Canada, Travelodge by Wyndham hotels are the perfect base camp for adventure. Their affordable rooms hook you up with free WiFi, awesome amenities and even a bite to eat so that you can make the most of your getaway.
Everyone loves to score a good deal, so here are nine ways you can see Canada in all its glory without stressing about the bill.
Save Big On Transportation
When you're travelling, just getting there can be one of the biggest costs.
If you're planning to fly, you can avoid overpaying by using Google Flights, which allows you to compare ticket prices across countless sites. Just pop in your destination and browse the calendar of low prices to get the best deal.
Busbud is similar but for bus and train travel. It compares tickets to find you the cheapest options. They also have a rewards program, so the more you book, the more you save.
Get A Set Of Wheels For Less
Having access to a car makes a huge difference, especially when it comes to getting to trailheads and ski hills. Renting a car or using taxis can get expensive fast, but there are ways to get a better price.
If you do travel by plane, you'll often have the option of booking a rental car at a discount when you buy your ticket.
Otherwise, you can check out car-share apps, like Turo, where people offer up their own vehicles to rent. Plus, because you're picking up the car from someone's place, it can be easier to find one convenient to you.
Choose The Perfect Base Camp At A Great Price
Courtesy of Travelodge by Wyndham
With many locations near national parks, natural attractions and outdoor activities, Travelodge by Wyndham is the ultimate winter base camp for adventure.
As well as being a comfy and clean place to rest after a big day, Travelodge by Wyndham rooms come with free WiFi and free breakfast (or an on-site restaurant) to help you kickstart your day.
To add to the already value-packed deal, many Travelodge by Wyndham locations have gyms and indoor swimming pools that are free for guests too.
Take Advantage Of Free Winter Activities
There are so many activities you can enjoy all winter long that don't cost a penny.
Quebec City has amazing cross-country ski trails with choice views, for example. And Vancouver is a great destination for snowshoers, with trails up Grouse Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Mount Seymour and more.
Of course, it helps if you have your own equipment, but if you have to get some, you can save money there too.
Renting at your destination can be a cost-effective solution, or you can shop for good-quality used gear on Kijiji or Facebook Marketplace.
Score A Deal On Lift Tickets
Skiing and snowboarding are some of the best things about winter, but lift tickets can add up fast. In this case, it pays to plan ahead because you can usually get early-bird pricing or season passes if you shop for them in fall.
You can also sign up for the Canadian Lift Pass program, which saves you up to 30% on lift tickets all season long.
Eat More For Less
Courtesy of Travelodge by Wyndham
Going out for food can really "eat" into your budget, but it doesn't have to.
Look for places that offer all-you-can-eat menus so that you can fill your stomach without emptying your wallet. Or, if you're travelling as a family, keep an eye out for "kids eat free" offers.
Travelodge by Wyndham can help you stay on budget too, since all locations offer free breakfast options or an on-site restaurant. Their helpful staff can also point you in the right direction for a delicious and affordable meal nearby.
Take In Natural Attractions
From coast to coast to coast, Canada is abundant with stunning scenery. You don't have to drop a bunch of cash to enjoy its snow-capped mountains, lush forests and dynamic waterways.
For example, in Banff National Park, your $10.50 park entry lets you access the two-hour scenic hike through Sulphur Mountain.
In B.C., you can visit Liard River Hot Springs for just $5 and snap a selfie while relaxing in the water against a backdrop of icicles.
Earn Free Stays
Courtesy of Travelodge by Wyndham
By signing up for Wyndham Rewards, you'll earn points toward a free or discounted stay every time you book your Travelodge by Wyndham base camp, making each winter adventure a little cheaper.
For every qualified stay, you'll earn 10 points per dollar or 1,000 points (whichever is more). You can get a discounted stay starting at just 1,500 points and a free stay starting at just 7,500.
It's nice when travelling is its own reward.
Explore Cities On Foot
There's no better way to get acclimated to a new place than by taking the time to walk around — and it doesn't cost you anything.
Whether you're exploring the old town in Quebec City, the beautiful inner harbour of Victoria or the winter delights of Regina, you can soak up the ambiance on a leisurely stroll.
Who knows, you may just discover local favourites and hidden gems to make your trip even more memorable.
You don't need a huge budget to explore Canada this winter. With a little planning, some savvy travel hacks and a good base camp, you have everything you need for an adventure-packed trip.
