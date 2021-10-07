Trending Tags

canadian federal election 2021

Justin Trudeau's Liberals Just Won Another Seat In Parliament By A Tiny Snippet Of Votes

A total of 12 votes decided the winner!

Justin Trudeau's Liberals Just Won Another Seat In Parliament By A Tiny Snippet Of Votes
@brendashanahan | Instagram

The Canadian federal election was officially called as a minority victory for Justin Trudeau over two weeks ago, but one of the country's ridings has only just been formally decided.

The riding of Chateauguay-Lacolle near Montreal was finally called on Thursday, October 7, for the Liberals, in a nail-biting finish that saw the winner decided by just 12 votes.

Initial reports after the election had Bloc Quebecois candidate Patrick O'Hara as the victor in the riding. Liberal Party incumbent Brenda Shanahan initially conceded the seat on Twitter, but on September 28 the Montreal Gazette reported that the Liberals had requested a recount after a "potential anomaly" with a ballot box.

After that recount, Shanahan has been officially re-elected in the riding, going from 286 votes behind O'Hara to beating out her closest rival by the slimmest of margins.

The victory in Chateauguay-Lacolle means the Liberals have won 160 seats in parliament, two more seats than they won in the 2019 election.

