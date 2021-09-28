Trending Tags

The 10 Most Affordable Small Towns In The US Offer Charm On The Cheap

For those who value the simple things, like being able to afford a home.

The 10 Most Affordable Small Towns In The US Offer Charm On The Cheap
@NewUlm | Instagram

What if you could get away from it all and leave the people, the bills and the bustle of the big city behind?

Well, you've got some options in the United States, according to a new Realtor report that identified the 10 most affordable small towns in the country.

The list includes several beautiful little towns with low home prices and all the other things you could ask for, including local festivals, good schools and safe neighborhoods. All 10 towns are located in metro areas with populations under 50,000.

But don't think for a second that these are sleepy backwaters. Realtor says it focused on towns with "plenty of fresh-air fun things to do," whether you're into hiking, fishing, water sports or anything involving hay.

Realtor's experts tried to spread the love around by picking one small town in each state, but they were also upfront about one thing: life is simpler (and cheaper) in the Midwest.

"The Midwest is well-represented thanks to its affordable home prices and abundance of small towns — and the few areas outside of the Midwest are both scenic and historic," Danielle Hale, Realtor's chief economist, said in a statement.

Here are the 10 most affordable towns in the United States, along with the median price of a home in each spot.

  1. New Ulm, Minnesota — $139,000
  2. Lexington, Nebraska — $145,000
  3. Houghton, Michigan — $149,500
  4. Spencer, Iowa — $92,500
  5. Wahpeton, North Dakota — $179,900
  6. Wapakoneta, Ohio — $145,000
  7. Los Alamos, New Mexico — $307,500
  8. Lincoln, Illinois — $84,900
  9. Maryville, Missouri — $150,000
  10. Seneca Falls, New York — $114,900
