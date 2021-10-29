Movember Is Coming Up In Canada & These 9 Products Will Keep Your Moustache Neat
Start clean shaven and then grow it out for a good cause!
Next week, you might see people on the street with freshly shaven faces. This is likely in support of the Movember movement, where people grow a moustache throughout the month of November to help raise awareness and donations for men's health initiatives, including mental health.
Besides growing a moustache, you can also participate by running 60 km throughout the month, hosting a fundraising event or any other creative method.
If you are planning on sporting a 'stache, then here's everything you need in your toolkit to keep everything neat.
Jack Black Beard Lube
Price: $23
Details: If you're starting the month already bearded, then you'll want to invest in some good shaving cream. This one is a pre-shave oil, shave cream, and skin conditioner in one and has softening ingredients like jojoba oil.
$23 On SEPHORA CANADA
Gillette Fusion ProGlide Sensitive 2-in-1 Shave Gel
Price: $3.97
Details: Gilette is a more affordable option that also gets the job done. I use it on my legs and it leaves a nice cooling sensation.
$3.97 On AMAZON CANADA
The All-Purpose Gillette Styler: Beard Trimmer, Razor & Edger
Price: $24.95
Details: If you don't already have a trimmer, then this affordable one from Gilette is a great multitool. It's waterproof and includes a razor attachment, three combs (2mm, 4mm and 6mm) and an edger for the final finishing touches.
$24.95 On AMAZON CANADA
Rocky Mountain Barber Company Store Aftershave Balm
Price: $22.99
Details: Once you're done shaving it all off, finish your face off with some aftershave lotion that'll help prevent ingrown hairs and dryness. This one is made by Canadian small-batch company Rocky Mountain Barber and contains shea butter, mango butter and coconut oil and smells like sandalwood.
$22.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Lumanere Razor Bumps Solution
Price: $19.99 (
$22.99)
Details: If ingrown hairs are something you struggle with, then this razor bump solution roller might help. It has salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids that will chemically exfoliate your skin, leaving it soft and smooth.
$19.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Brickell Men's Purifying Charcoal Face Wash
Price: $31
Details: Now that you're barefaced, it's worth buying some good face wash to keep your skin feeling healthy. This one has aloe vera and charcoal that'll clean out your pores and have you feeling fresh.
$31 On AMAZON CANADA
Brickell Men's Renewing Face Scrub for Men
Price: $28
Details: And if you like to exfoliate, this face scrub has pumice (a type of volcanic rock) and jojoba beads to help rub away dead skin and ingrown hairs.
$28 On AMAZON CANADA
Clubman Moustache Wax With Brush Comb
Price: $12.99
Details: Once your moustache starts to grow out, you can style it with this shaping wax that'll keep it in place all day, every day. It comes with a dual-sided brush with applicator and styling sides.
$12.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner
Price: $14.99
Details: You can also use beard oil to keep your strands soft and smelling nice once it gets longer. This one contains argan and jojoba oils and smells like sandalwood.
$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Don't forget to sign up on the Movember website to start raising money!