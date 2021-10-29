Trending Tags

Movember Is Coming Up In Canada & These 9 Products Will Keep Your Moustache Neat

Start clean shaven and then grow it out for a good cause!

Movember Is Coming Up In Canada & These 9 Products Will Keep Your Moustache Neat
@rockymountainbarber | Instagram, @gillette | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Next week, you might see people on the street with freshly shaven faces. This is likely in support of the Movember movement, where people grow a moustache throughout the month of November to help raise awareness and donations for men's health initiatives, including mental health.

Besides growing a moustache, you can also participate by running 60 km throughout the month, hosting a fundraising event or any other creative method.

If you are planning on sporting a 'stache, then here's everything you need in your toolkit to keep everything neat.

Jack Black Beard Lube

Price: $23

Details: If you're starting the month already bearded, then you'll want to invest in some good shaving cream. This one is a pre-shave oil, shave cream, and skin conditioner in one and has softening ingredients like jojoba oil.

$23 On SEPHORA CANADA

Gillette Fusion ProGlide Sensitive 2-in-1 Shave Gel

Amazon Canada

Price: $3.97

Details: Gilette is a more affordable option that also gets the job done. I use it on my legs and it leaves a nice cooling sensation.

$3.97 On AMAZON CANADA

The All-Purpose Gillette Styler: Beard Trimmer, Razor & Edger

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.95

Details: If you don't already have a trimmer, then this affordable one from Gilette is a great multitool. It's waterproof and includes a razor attachment, three combs (2mm, 4mm and 6mm) and an edger for the final finishing touches.

$24.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Rocky Mountain Barber Company Store Aftershave Balm

Amazon Canada

Price: $22.99

Details: Once you're done shaving it all off, finish your face off with some aftershave lotion that'll help prevent ingrown hairs and dryness. This one is made by Canadian small-batch company Rocky Mountain Barber and contains shea butter, mango butter and coconut oil and smells like sandalwood.

$22.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Lumanere Razor Bumps Solution 

Amazon Canada

Price: $19.99 ($22.99)

Details: If ingrown hairs are something you struggle with, then this razor bump solution roller might help. It has salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids that will chemically exfoliate your skin, leaving it soft and smooth.

$19.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Brickell Men's Purifying Charcoal Face Wash

Amazon Canada

Price: $31

Details: Now that you're barefaced, it's worth buying some good face wash to keep your skin feeling healthy. This one has aloe vera and charcoal that'll clean out your pores and have you feeling fresh.

$31 On AMAZON CANADA

Brickell Men's Renewing Face Scrub for Men

Amazon Canada

Price: $28

Details: And if you like to exfoliate, this face scrub has pumice (a type of volcanic rock) and jojoba beads to help rub away dead skin and ingrown hairs.

$28 On AMAZON CANADA

Clubman Moustache Wax With Brush Comb

Amazon Canada

Price: $12.99

Details: Once your moustache starts to grow out, you can style it with this shaping wax that'll keep it in place all day, every day. It comes with a dual-sided brush with applicator and styling sides.

$12.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner

Price: $14.99

Details: You can also use beard oil to keep your strands soft and smelling nice once it gets longer. This one contains argan and jojoba oils and smells like sandalwood.

$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA


Don't forget to sign up on the Movember website to start raising money!

