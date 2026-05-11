MPs, senators set to cut back U.S. exchanges

MPs, senators set to cut back U.S. exchange travel, despite pressure on trade file
MPs, senators set to cut back U.S. exchanges
The U.S. Capitol is seen on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Writer

MPs and senators are set to drastically reduce interparliamentary exchanges with the U.S. Senate and Congress, despite multi-party efforts to save a crucial trade deal with the United States.

Parliamentary funding for intergovernmental legislative exchanges has been flat for years, yet fees have been rising for participation in interparliamentary groups such as those linked to the Commonwealth and NATO.

Last Thursday Conservative Whip Chris Warkentin told a group of MPs who manage House of Commons expenses that the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group is facing a 40 per cent funding cut, while others are seeing increases.

Jeffrey LeBlanc, the House deputy clerk for procedural matters, did not confirm that number but said rising membership and conference fees are leading several groups to reduce travel.

The Joint Interparliamentary Council, a committee of MPs and senators, made decisions at a closed-door meeting last month on each group's budget but the minutes of those decisions won't be made public for weeks.

In March, the council asked both houses to increase funding and proposed allowing MPs and senators to dip into their individual travel budgets for U.S. trips to instead undertake interparliamentary work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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