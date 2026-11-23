This cruise company will fly you from Canada to the Caribbean & handle your whole vacation
There's a reason your vacation vision board is all cocktails and Caribbean beaches and not booking confirmations and itinerary spreadsheets.
As exciting as planning a getaway can be, figuring out flights, accommodation, transportation and things to do can quickly start to feel like a second job. And when you're hoping to visit a few different places, there's even more to organize.
And you're not alone. In a recent survey of more than 800 Narcity readers, more than 45% said budgeting and managing costs was the most stressful part of vacation planning.
And while nearly 80% of respondents said visiting multiple destinations during one vacation appealed to them, close to one third said they'd consider a cruise. But maybe that's because they haven't seen a cruise like this before.
Fly & Cruise with MSC Cruises
With its European roots, diverse Caribbean itineraries and experiences for just about every kind of traveller, family-owned MSC Cruises is offering a fresh take on cruising.
And through its Fly & Cruise program, Canadians can book their flights, airport-to-port transfers and cruise all at once, with flight options from Canadian cities including Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City and Halifax.
With more than 60% of surveyed Narcity readers identifying value for money as their biggest consideration when booking a vacation, a Fly & Cruise package gives you a clear picture of where your vacation budget is going from the start.
Travellers can personalize their experience with packages for everything, from Wi-Fi and drinks, to spa treatments, shore excursions at each destination and onboard entertainment experiences like arcade games and simulators.
It's all part of MSC Cruises' Best Holiday Ever commitment to making vacations easier to plan, with great value and peace of mind along the way.
On board the MSC Opera
Starting in November 2026, MSC Opera will sail from La Romana in the Dominican Republic, with itineraries featuring Southern Caribbean destinations like Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Barbados.
With a Fly & Cruise package, you can catch a direct flight to Punta Cana from Montreal, Toronto or Halifax, with your airport-to-port transfer already arranged.
On board, MSC Opera has a more classic cruise atmosphere, with plenty to do between island stops.
You can spend an afternoon by one of its two pools, enjoy Mediterranean cuisine and freshly made Italian pizza, then catch an evening performance at the Teatro dell'Opera.
Families can enjoy dedicated kids' clubs and a spray park, while the spa, sauna and Turkish bath offer somewhere to unwind.
On board the MSC World Europa
Meanwhile, MSC World Europa offers itineraries through the French Antilles, with destinations including Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Maarten and more. Travellers can fly to Fort-de-France from Montreal, Toronto and Quebec City, or to Pointe-à-Pitre from Montreal.
On board, the outdoor promenade features a striking 11-deck-high slide, while the ship also has a waterpark, multiple swimming pools and 13 dining venues, including six specialty restaurants.
You can spend the afternoon exploring the ship, book a meal at the Chef's Garden Kitchen or settle in for an evening of entertainment at the Panorama Lounge.
MSC Yacht Club
On board the MSC World EuropaCourtesy of MSC Cruises
For travellers who want a little more luxury, MSC World Europa also offers MSC Yacht Club, a ship-within-a-ship private enclave, giving guests access to exclusive spaces, including a private restaurant, lounge, pool and sundeck, along with dedicated concierge service and a 24-hour butler.
If you've been looking for a proper getaway that takes care of the planning and leaves you free to enjoy the experience, it might be time to give cruising another look.
Explore the available itineraries and Fly & Cruise packages on the MSC Cruises website.