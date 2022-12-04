'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' Cast Reunited In A TikTok & A Podcast May Be Coming
Are you ready for more survival tips?
If you grew up in the early 2000s, chances are you watched Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.
The American sitcom followed Ned Bigby and his friends as they navigated life, giving tips along the way of their wild journey through middle school as Ned talks to the camera Fleabag style.
The popular show started in 2004 and ended in 2007 after three seasons. Fifteen years later, the cast is all grown up now, but it looks like they may have a few tips left in them.
Lindsey Shaw, who played Jennifer Ann Mosely, affectionately known as 'Moze,' posted a TikTok with the main cast Devon Werkheiser (Ned Bigby) and Daniel Curtis Lee (Simon Nelson-Cook, otherwise known as "Cookie) on December 2.
The cheeky video shows Shaw, who you may also recognize from Pretty Little Liars, mouthing a popular TikTok audio saying, "Do you want me back?" before panning the camera to Werkheiser and Curtis Lee.
The declassified boy's mouth back, "I want you back.. .please," while seated in front of two microphones.
Shaw then panned the camera to a sign which reads, "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide."
Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide sign.lindsey.shawsters | TikTok
The trio looks like they're seated in a podcast studio, and if their spiffy new sign is any indication, it looks like theNickelodeon gang is getting the band back together.
Whether it's for a podcast series, a special episode of some kind, or another venture is unclear. Regardless, millennials and Gen Z alike can look forward to some sort of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide revival.
Fans in the TikTok comments were clearly excited over the prospect.
"Make the new Adult Survival Journal. I don't know what to do," one user commented.
Another wrote, "Literally my favourite show ever when I was a kid. I'm so stoked for this podcast!!"