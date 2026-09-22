New B.C. Conservative leader Doerkson to appear with caucus amid election speculation

New B.C. Conservative leader to appear with caucus
New B.C. Conservative leader to appear with caucus
The B.C. provincial flag hangs in front of the Legislature building in Victoria, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

The new interim leader of the British Columbia Conservatives will face reporters today as he works to reconstruct the Opposition caucus after weeks of upheaval ahead of a potential early election.

Lorne Doerkson, who was appointed after Sunday's resignation of Kerry-Lynne Findlay, is scheduled to appear in Richmond, B.C., with members of his caucus.

The party's parliamentary group grew to 29 members on Monday after the return of five MLAs, who either quit in recent weeks or were kicked out of caucus by Findlay in the dying days of her leadership.

The Conservatives have been trying to put up a united front after the recent turmoil, amid anticipation of a snap election.

The government has been making a series of campaign-style pledges, while the NDP caucus met on Sunday night to discuss election plans and Findlay's exit.

Premier David Eby last week said his caucus needed to be "election ready," while pledging to temporarily pause the expansion of the provincial sales tax and order that BC Ferries' next round of vessels be built in British Columbia.

Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma on Monday announced that government had renewed plans for the expansion of Burnaby Hospital.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, meanwhile, said she would not be running for a sixth term after 17 years in elected office.    

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I spent $15 at 3 of Canada's big fast food chains — One was CLEARLY the best value for money

Get ready to be shocked!

This tiny Ontario village has 2 majestic waterfalls and quaint little streets with fall charm

It's a beautiful spot to spend an autumn day.

I ranked Canada's biggest cities from least to most overrated — This will burst some bubbles

Sorry, but the truth hurts. ✋

Man, woman killed in shooting outside Toronto hospital believed to be married: police

Two dead after shooting outside Toronto hospital

I'm an Ottawa local — These are the only 5 neighbourhoods I'd ever consider living in

I said what I said. 👀

Consulate in Vancouver says two pilots who were found dead were Indian students

Two dead pilots identified as Indian students

Up to 30 shots fired near Belleville, Ont., synagogue as police faced gunman: SIU

Dozens of shots fired near Belleville synagogue