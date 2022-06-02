4 Places To Visit In New Orleans That Are Not Bourbon Street & Explore The City Like A Local
You can upgrade your itinerary and avoid tourist traps!
New Orleans is a prime location for tourists to enjoy because of its open-container laws — of course, drink responsibly — and Mardi Gras-themed fun. If you heard of the city, you probably heard of Bourbon Street.
If you've been to the city before, you probably know that, although it's loads of fun, it's a massive tourist trap, and there are better ways and more unique routes to explore the French Quarter and the surrounding districts.
We compiled a top list of places in close proximity, so you can spend your vacation in NOLA the way the locals do.
Frenchmen Street
You could walk or take a short uber to Frenchmen Street, which is a more relaxed version of Bourbon Street, and almost all the people that live around there will tell you that's one of their hangout spots to avoid tourists.
There are live jazz bands almost at every single bar to snap your fingers and enjoy a good cocktail.
There are also so many different cuisines and even street food vendors, as well as an art market to look at art, clothes and jewelry.
Jackson Square
Jackson Square is just a couple of blocks from Bourbon Street, you can take a nice stroll there. You'll find shops and restaurants, and it's right across from the Mississippi River. Many people enjoy the greenery in the middle of the square and bask in the views.
On one side you'll see the gorgeous St. Louis Cathedral, which faces the river on the other side.
The front of the St. Louis Cathedral. Right: A couple in front of the Mississippi River.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The famous original Café Du Monde is located in this area, as well, where you can enjoy a fresh beignet. Around the square are local artists, psychics, and even street performers.
Another unique spot near the square is the French Market, where you can get a bunch of different food items, jewelry, clothes, and souvenirs.
City Park
City Park is a 1,300 green space with a hidden amusement park, mini putt-putt, botanical gardens, and much more. It's a gorgeous space to spend your day.
You can rent bikes and ride around the whole park, and you can also check out the different museums that are.
If you are headed there from Bourbon Street, you will need to drive, Uber, or take the Trolley.
The Garden District
The Garden District is a stunning quaint neighborhood located near City Park but is the furthest location listed here from Bourbon Street. It's not too far, but you most likely can't go by foot.
This area is famously known to have The American Horror Story: Coven mansion.
This part of the city has gorgeous upscale French-inspired architecture, from the homes to the mansions. You can head to cute cafés or enjoy a delicious Cajun NOLA-style cuisine.
These hot spots will definitely upgrade your itinerary.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.