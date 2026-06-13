Carney says 'strands' of a new world order could be woven at G7 summit

New world order theme could be raised at G7: PM
New world order theme could be raised at G7: PM
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks with Alex White at Trinity College in Dublin, on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the "strands" of a new world order could be woven at the G7 summit next week. 

Carney made the remarks during a discussion at Trinity College Dublin while on a six-day trip to Europe.

In January, the prime minister delivered a speech in Davos calling on middle powers to band together in the face of great powers, which has received global reception. 

He says this year's G7, being held in Évian-les-Bains, will include more than just key members, as other countries like Kenya, Brazil, Egypt and India will be at the summit. 

Carney says other partners will bring a "broader perspective and a broader element of the solution."

The government of France, who is leading the summit, says priorities at the G7 will include settling major geopolitical crises, including through G7 support to Ukraine, crime and online protection for children. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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