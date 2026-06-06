This train from Toronto takes you to New York City and comes with stunning views
No flight needed!
You don't need to endure crowded airports or set foot on a plane to enjoy a cross-border escape. This train from Toronto takes you all the way to the Big Apple, giving you a front-row seat to some beautiful scenery along the way.
You can enjoy stunning views as you're whisked through Ontario and New York State, before arriving in the heart of New York City.
If you're dreaming about a getaway to the City That Never Sleeps and don't mind taking the scenic route, this train ride might be worth checking out.
Amtrak's Maple Leaf Train, in partnership with VIA Rail, provides daily service between Toronto and New York City, offering an alternative to getting on a flight.
The train departs Union Station in the morning and reaches New York's Penn Station in the evening, taking you right into Midtown Manhattan. Don't expect a quick trip, though; the train ride is 12 hours and 30 minutes long.
Along the way, you can soak up views of the scenic Hudson River Valley, New York's wine country, and the majestic gorges of the Finger Lakes region.
The train makes several stops along the way, including St. Catharines, Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Albany.
There is food available on board, as well as WiFi, though the quality of the WiFi service can vary along the route. You can choose to book business class or economy.
Be sure to bring your passport, as all passengers must clear customs and immigration at the Niagara Falls border crossing. The stop can add some extra time to the journey, so it's worth factoring that into your travel plans.
Tickets can be booked on the Amtrak or VIA Rail website.
If you’re planning a New York City getaway, this is one way to skip the airport altogether.
Amtrak Maple Leaf Train
Price: $174 + one-way per adult
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.