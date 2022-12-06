I Visited The Museum Of Sex In NYC & It’s More Educational Than You’d Think (PHOTOS)
You can learn about sex history and also ride a giant butt-shaped slide.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I’ve always been a museum enthusiast, and it’s usually a place I visit whenever I’m exploring new places.
During one of my last visits to New York City, NY, I had a hard time deciding which museums I wanted to go to, as this metropolitan area has over 80 museums full of interesting things to look at and learn about.
For some reason, I bumped into the Museum of Sex, located on 5th Avenue. Although this is not your typical gallery visit, I saw there were a lot of people at the entrance and thought I’d give it a try to see what the hype was all about.
The Museum of Sex Installations
Neon signage at the Museum of Sex in NYC. Right: People sitting inside one of the Museum of Sex's rooms.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
When you enter the place, the first thing you see is the store. At first, you might be confused and think that the so-called museum is only a shop with a bunch of different souvenirs, sex toys, and other stuff with the words “Museum of Sex” on them.
However, once you start adventuring inside the store, you’ll find the registers, where you can buy your tickets — you can also get them online, by the way — that will give you access to different floors full of fun and cool information.
The Museum of Sex Art & History Pieces
A monkey sculpture at the Museum of Sex in NYC. Right: A condom vending machine at the Museum of Sex in NYC.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
If you’re wondering if this museum has anything art-related, I’m here to tell you, yes, the Museum of Sex has some interesting art and historic pieces around its installations.
Whether it’s a sculpture of a monkey with a notorious penis, how-to guides for "penis sucking" from the 70s, old condom vending machines, or dildos that belonged to poets in the 20th century, this place has everything sex relevant that, far from being just sexual, it’s very educational and gives the visitor an idea of how sex has evolved over the years.
The Museum of Sex Fun Activities
A butt-shaped slide at the Museum of Sex in NYC. Right: A game machine at the Museum of Sex in NYC.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
Just when you thought everything was going to be about art and history, you start stepping into fun rooms full of arcade games, photo booths, and even a giant slide in the shape of a woman’s butt.
It’s important for me to mention that your access to the museum also gives you some passes to play the games that are offered in these activity rooms. So, you might end up winning a vagina or penis-shaped price.
Overall Verdict
A video booth inside the Museum of Sex in NYC. Right: A chair displayed at the Museum of Sex in NYC.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
The Museum of Sex in New York City is definitely a different type of museum. If you’re looking for something fun and cute with lots of photo opportunities, I recommend you go to places like selfie museums or even the Museum of Ice Cream.
If you’re looking to learn something different — with photo and selfie areas as well, why not? — and you have an open mind for what might seem controversial information, then I’d say the Museum of Sex is a must-stop for you while visiting The Big Apple.
Overall, this place is a fun time, and I loved the fact that it’s also educational and not just a series of recent and picturesque art displays with sex-related items.