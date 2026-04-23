Former RCMP officer's lawyer calls no evidence in B.C. trial over security charge

No defence evidence in B.C. ex-Mountie's trial
Former RCMP officer William Majcher says he wants to get back home to his family and hopes for a not guilty finding on a charge alleging he prepared to threaten a B.C. resident to convince him to return to China.
Majcher is accused in B.C. Supreme Court of committing "preparatory acts" on behalf of the Chinese government in violation of Canada's Security of Information Act.
His defence lawyer, Ian Donaldson, elected to call no evidence in the trial after the Crown closed its case unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Majcher is accused of preparing to coerce Hongwei Sun, also known as Kevin Sun, into returning to China after Sun allegedly absconded with funds embezzled from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
Lawyers on both sides are expected to give their closing arguments on Friday.
Majcher said outside the court in Vancouver on Thursday that he's had "tremendous support from around the world" since news of the charge against him broke.
Rulings from the court released before the trial began this week found Majcher's Charter rights were breached in relation to his arrest at Vancouver's airport in July 2023 and that a warrant authorizing a search of another former Mountie's home was improperly issued.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.