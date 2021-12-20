North Korea Reportedly Banned Its Citizens From Laughing & Drinking Alcohol For 11 Days
It's not because of COVID-19 either!
People in North Korea can be arrested and will face serious consequences for laughing, shopping or drinking alcohol for 11 days — and it's not due to COVID-19.
The new measures are a mourning period to mark the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death. Kim Jong-il ruled the country for 17 years and is the father of the country's current leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim Jong-Il died on December 17, 2011 and was buried 11 days later on December 28.
A North Korean resident told Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service: "During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities.
"In the past many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again."
The source said that grocery shopping was banned on December 17 and that even if a citizen's family member dies, they are "not allowed to cry out loud".
If someone's birthday falls during the mourning period, they are not allowed to celebrate, the source also said.
On December 17, North Koreans fell silent and bowed in respect for Kim Jong-il as a midday siren blared for three minutes, according to the Associated Press.