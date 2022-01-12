Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Novak Djokovic Admitted He Broke Isolation While COVID-19 Positive & He Just Apologized

He's calling it an "error of judgment."

Global Staff Writer
Novak Djokovic Admitted He Broke Isolation While COVID-19 Positive & Just Apologized
@djokernole | Instagram

Novak Djokovic's no-vax saga continues to evolve, and this time he’s admitting to breaking isolation shortly after testing positive for COVID-19.

The pro tennis player told an Australian court that he tested positive for COVID on December 16, according to the New York Times. He claims he found out about the result late the next day, and that he went to an interview and photoshoot with L'Equipe on December 18 despite knowing he was COVID positive.

“I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Equipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except for when my photograph was being taken,” he said in his statement.

Djokovic recently managed to get out of his legal limbo when an Australian judge overturned a decision to revoke his entry visa on January 10. Djokovic revealed at that hearing that he was not vaccinated and that he had two past cases of COVID.

Now, details revealed during that hearing are coming back to bite him, after people matched up his COVID dates to his public appearances.

He took to his Instagram to explain himself and clarify the “continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead up to my positive PCR COVID test result.”

Djokovic explained that he went to a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14 and that several other people tested positive afterward. He said that he took a rapid test that came back negative before taking a PCR test on December 16 that showed his positive result.

The day after taking the PCR test, the player, in good health and asymptomatic, went to a tennis event and handed out awards to children before receiving his positive PCR results.

Djokovic says he took a rapid test that came back negative before attending the event with the kids.

He eventually received his positive result, but that didn’t stop him from going ahead with the L'Equipe interview. He says he cancelled all other events and isolated himself in compliance with the local rules after the interview.

However, Djokovic still admitted that “this was an error of judgement,” and that, in hindsight, it would have been best to reschedule.

The journalist for L’Equipe, Frank Ramella, was allegedly told not to ask Djokovic about his vaccination status or the Australian Open games looming, reported the BBC.

“Even if we did ask, what would be the point?” Ramella said.

In his statement, Djokovic also admitted to providing a false declaration with misinformation when trying to enter Australia, citing a “mistake in ticking the incorrect box” on the application.

He ended his statement by saying he would not be making further comments.

Djokovic was cleared to enter Australia on Monday after the court case was resolved, but his status for the Australian Open remains unclear.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening Maskless Shoppers With A Baseball Bat

It all started at a local grocery store.

Saugeen Shores Police Services | Twitter

An Ontario man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening two people with a bat for being maskless in a grocery store last week.

According to Saugeen Shores Police, the incident occurred on January 6th, at around 8:00 p.m., when the suspect allegedly threatened the victims and damaged a Port Elgin business.

Keep Reading Show less

Anti-Vax Protestors Marched Through Toronto Today & Took Over The Eaton Centre (VIDEOS)

They chanted "hands off our kids" during the rally.

Eaton Centre | Google Maps

A group of protesters marched through downtown Toronto Monday morning in what appeared to be a stand against vaccine mandates and Ontario's recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The event, which started around 9:00 a.m. at Nathan Phillips Square, was organized by 110 Million Moms, a group who, according to their website, does not "consent to forced medical intervention."

Keep Reading Show less

Doctors Are Calling Out A 'Deltacron' Report & They Don't Buy It As A COVID 'Super Variant'

One researcher says he saw Delta and Omicron combine in Cyprus.

Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee | Dreamstime, @phlpublichealth | Instagram

A researcher in Cyprus claims that he just saw a COVID-19 mutation that combines the Delta and Omicron variants, but global health experts are skeptical about the report.

Professor Leondios Kostrikis, who teaches biological science at the University of Cyprus, told Sigma TV on Friday that he spotted a mutation combining elements of both COVID strains, Bloomberg News reports. He says his team has seen the combo in 25 cases so far and they've uploaded their findings to the global COVID database.

Keep Reading Show less

Novak Djokovic Won A Fight To Stay In Australia & He Revealed His COVID Vaccination Status

"I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation," he said.

@djokernole | Instagram

It looks like the Djoke is on Australia after all.

Novak Djokovic, the world's No. 1 tennis player, has been cleared to enter Australia without proving that he's been vaccinated after winning a high-profile court battle on Monday.

Keep Reading Show less