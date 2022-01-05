Novak Djokovic Boasted About A Vaccine Exemption & Australia Still Wouldn't Let Him In
Tennis player Novak Djokovic has been catching some heat recently after he boasted about allegedly being granted special permission to enter Australia to play in the Australia Open without showing proof of vaccination.
However, he still couldn't get into the country on Wednesday because of a little mistake involving his papers, and he spent several hours hanging out at the airport instead of preparing to play.
Djokovic has not yet disclosed his vaccination status but is known to be "opposed to vaccination," according to BBC News.
All players entering the country for the tennis tournament must be vaccinated or granted a relevant exemption from an expert panel, BBC reports.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that if Djokovic does not have a valid reason for exemption, he won't be allowed entry, but that hasn't been enough to convince Australians who were upset by the decision.
Djokovic boasted about the exemption on Twitter Tuesday, before his airport mixup.
"I've spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission," read his tweet. "Let's go 2022!"
Now, in a quick turn of events, Djokovic is being denied entry into the country because of an apparent visa blunder.
The champion tennis player arrived in Melbourne on January 5 despite all the backlash he received over his exemption.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that his team accidentally applied for a type of visa under which medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine are not permitted, reported CNN.
His application was rejected a few hours before his flight landed, Australia's The Age reports.
Australian border officers questioned the tennis star for several hours at the airport, and it was not clear when he'd be released.
PM Morrison said Djokovic needs to show evidence that he can't be vaccinated for medical reasons, and he "could be on the next plane home" if he doesn't do that, BBC reports.
"He won't be treated any different to anyone else," Morrison said. "There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all."
The Australian Open starts on January 17.
