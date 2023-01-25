An Old Bottle Was Found In A Louisiana River & Had A Letter From 40 Years Ago (PHOTOS)
"Good luck and happy hunting."
For decades, writing a message on paper and putting it inside a bottle, and then throwing it in the water in the hope that someone can find it — days, months, or years — later has become the perfect example of a time capsule.
Well, one of these treasures was recently discovered by a Louisiana man when he found a message in a bottle dating back to 1983.
In a Facebook post, Jeremy Weir wrote he was hunting the afternoon of January 16, 2023, when he found an old Grolsch beer bottle with a ceramic top in the Pearl River, which flows in the regions of the Louisiana and Mississippi states.
"Crazy thing happened today. Anyone who knows me well knows that I’m always hunting treasure (and by treasure, I mean old bottles, old wood, sea glass, fossils, etc.)," the man shared in his social media post.
Weir proceeds by saying he took the old bottle home to clean it up, and while he was washing the artifact, he noticed something inside.
After opening the glass item, the treasure hunter found a plastic bag with a note dated June 4, 1983.
"To the finder of mystery bottle, my name is David, and I live in Jackson, Mississippi. I am 3 years old. If you find my bottle, please call me at ###-###-### - call collect. Good luck and happy hunting," Weir wrote the message in the bottle in his previously mentioned Facebook publication.
According to the post, Weir and his wife, Hannah, were able to find and contact David and are planning to connect with him to return the bottle and letter.