Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & This City Is Going To Have All The Savings
Fingers crossed it doesn't shoot back up on Friday.
Rejoice, provincial drivers! A drop in Ontario gas prices is set to make your local station a little less groan-worthy this week. It might even be cheap enough to take an end-of-summer road trip.
According to Gas Wizard, gas prices in Ontario will drop anywhere from 2 to 3 cents per litre on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Experts had previously warned Narcity that the province would see the cost of fuel reach $1.80 per litre by mid-September. It's unclear whether or not this sudden decrease will affect that timeline.
The City of Peterborough, typically the province's most affordable place to fuel up, could see its pump price drop by 4 cents, bringing its average down to a comparatively blissful 165.9 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, bigger cities, like Toronto and Ottawa, could see their prices drop by 2 cents. However, the totals might be brought down to 169.9 cents per litre, which, considering we were paying this time last year and 158.6 last month, isn't much to celebrate.
But if you think Ontario's gas prices seem steep, you should try owning a vehicle in Quebec, where pumps are expected to charge an average of 183.9 cents per litre on Thursday.
The stark contrast between the provinces' fuel costs was not lost on gas analyst Dan McTeague, who said that although things are looking bleak for the francophones, the sky-high prices aren't likely to last long.
"At 186.9, gas bars are charging a 20 cent plus retail margin. That's double what's normal. Add to that the fact wholesale prices have dropped, and you can expect those gas bars won't be selling much," he tweeted on Wednesday.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.