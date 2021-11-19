Ontario Has A New Heritage Holiday Drive-Thru That Will Take You Back In Time
Enjoy the traditions of Christmas past.
Deck the halls and trim the tree — the holiday season has arrived. Everybody loves grandma's fresh baking and all the gifts, but the best part of this season is the time spent with loved ones.
This year, you're probably seeking new ways to spend quality time with your friends and family. For a unique activity that the whole gang will love, check out the Pickering Museum Village to learn about the traditions of Christmas past.
For two weekends only from November 20-28, Pickering Museum Village's Holly Jolly Christmas Drive-Thru tour will take you on an entertaining and historical yuletide celebration from the comfort of your own car.
Partake in a holiday scavenger hunt, sing along with carolers — who will be dressed in traditional heritage attire, of course — and create some adorable crafts. Kids can send off their letters to Santa and even stop by to visit the jolly man himself from a safe distance.
Courtesy of Pickering Museum Village
As you cruise through this winter wonderland, you'll learn about the history of Christmas.
Listen to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's origin story, then put your knowledge to the test in a Christmas heritage trivia game. Treat the winner to a steaming cup of cocoa!
You can also join in on community spirit-building activities fit for all ages (because there's no age limit on holiday cheer).
Be sure to register in advance. There are several options to choose from, with 11 timeslots available each Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are available at Pickering Museum Village's What's On page; only one $20 ticket is required per vehicle (at the time of registration, select "1 participant" to book).
And in the spirit of giving back, bring food items to the drop-off donation drive for Feed the Need Durham.
Connect with your loved ones in a new way this season. Go ahead, channel your inner Buddy the Elf as you journey through Christmas past.
Holly Jolly Christmas Drive-Thru At The Pickering Museum Village
Price: $20 per vehicle
When: Saturday and Sunday through November 20-21 and 27-28 with 11 time slots between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 2365 Concession Rd. 6, Pickering, ON
Why You Need To Go: This entertaining tour of heritage Christmastime will get you and your family into the holiday spirit.
To learn more about the Holly Jolly Christmas Drive-Thru, check out Pickering Museum Village's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.