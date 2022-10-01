Ontario's Minimum Wage Just Increased But It's Still Not The Highest Pay In Canada
Three places currently have higher minimum wages than Ontario. 💸
Ontario's minimum wage just increased but that doesn't mean it's now the highest hourly pay rate in all of Canada because some provinces and territories still beat it.
Effective as of October 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Ontario has been boosted and the increase is related to the province's Consumer Price Index for 2022.
The pay rate is now $15.50 an hour, which is up from the $15 per hour rate that was introduced on January 1, 2022, and it will stay in place until September 30, 2023.
When it comes to which parts of Canada have higher minimum wages than Ontario, there are two territories and one province that offer workers bigger wages.
Nunavut set its minimum wage to $16 an hour on April 1, 2020. Yukon's minimum wage was increased to $15.70 on April 1, 2022, and B.C.'s rate got bumped to $15.65 on June 1, 2022.
While Ontario doesn't have the highest minimum wage in the country, it still has a bigger hourly pay rate than most provinces.
The minimum wage is $15.20 in Northwest Territories, $15 in Alberta, $14.25 in Quebec and $13.75 in New Brunswick.
Both P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador mandate that workers get paid $13.70 an hour.
Then, the lowest minimum wages in the country are $13.60 in Nova Scotia, $13.50 in Manitoba and $13 in Saskatchewan.
Also, Ontario's minimum doesn't beat Canada's federal minimum wage which increased from $15 an hour to $15.55 an hour on April 1, 2022.
Federal workers in provinces and territories that have higher hourly rates will get paid the bigger amount!
