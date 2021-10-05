Trending Tags

Oral-B Electric Toothbrus​hes Are On Sale On Amazon Canada & Your Dentist Will Thank You For Getting One

Prime members can save up to 52%!

Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes Are On Sale On Amazon Canada & Your Dentist Will Thank You For Getting One
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're a serial Amazon Canada shopper, then you already know all the perks that come with being a Prime member like free same-day shipping and first dibs on major deals

You also get exclusive discounts on your favourite brands like these Oral-B toothbrushes that are up to 52% off today only (October 5). Once you switch over to an electric toothbrush, it'll be so hard to imagine your daily routine without them.

You can get the Oral-B Pro Limited Rechargeable Toothbrush for just $59.99 (originally $119.99) or the sleek new Oral-B iO Series 9 Toothbrush that uses 3D AI teeth tracking for $299.99 (originally $379.97).

There are also some adorable kids toothbrushes like this Star Wars one for $69.99 (originally $88.55) that'll help get them into the habit. It has sensor lights that'll alert them when they're brushing too hard.

Details: Amazon Prime members can save on Oral-B toothbrushes for a limited time and it's the perfect opportunity to improve your dental care routine. These toothbrushes have all kinds of features like timers, cleaning modes, and unique round head designs that'll help you get around every tooth.

This $13 Ring Light On Amazon Canada Will Seriously Upgrade Your TikTok Game

It's on sale for a limited time!

With more and more people working remotely, chances are you're in front of a camera pretty frequently. Whether you're in a virtual work meeting, online class or recording your next TikTok video, it's important to look professional!

17 Pairs Of Cozy Slippers You Can Order Online In Canada If Your Feet Are Always Freezing

Including a pair of heated potato slippers and a pair of pug slippers.

It's officially time to whip out the fall footwear and while we love a good fall boot, you can't forget about cozy slippers.

These 'Squid Game' Halloween Costume Ideas Definitely Get The Green Light

You can DIY or find stuff on Amazon Canada and H&M!

Move over Money Heist, because there's a new red jumpsuit in town! Everyone's watching and talking about Squid Game, the latest global sensation on Netflix, so it's no surprise that we all want to dress up as characters from the Korean series this year.

This Affordable Massage Gun On Amazon Canada Will Knead All Of Your Troubles Away

Plus it's on sale! 🙌

Let's face it, we could all use a good massage from time to time. Whether you're constantly on your feet or sit at a desk most of the day, I don't know a single person, myself included, who doesn't experience muscle tension.

