Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes Are On Sale On Amazon Canada & Your Dentist Will Thank You For Getting One
Prime members can save up to 52%!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're a serial Amazon Canada shopper, then you already know all the perks that come with being a Prime member like free same-day shipping and first dibs on major deals
You also get exclusive discounts on your favourite brands like these Oral-B toothbrushes that are up to 52% off today only (October 5). Once you switch over to an electric toothbrush, it'll be so hard to imagine your daily routine without them.
You can get the Oral-B Pro Limited Rechargeable Toothbrush for just $59.99 (originally $119.99) or the sleek new Oral-B iO Series 9 Toothbrush that uses 3D AI teeth tracking for $299.99 (originally $379.97).
There are also some adorable kids toothbrushes like this Star Wars one for $69.99 (originally $88.55) that'll help get them into the habit. It has sensor lights that'll alert them when they're brushing too hard.
Oral-B
Details: Amazon Prime members can save on Oral-B toothbrushes for a limited time and it's the perfect opportunity to improve your dental care routine. These toothbrushes have all kinds of features like timers, cleaning modes, and unique round head designs that'll help you get around every tooth.