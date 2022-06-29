NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

alice in wonderland

This Boozy 'Alice In Wonderland' Pop-Up In Florida Will Make Your Childhood Dreams Come True

You can head down the rabbit hole for a limited time.

Florida Associate Editor
The pop-up 'Alice In Wonderland' event in Milwaukee. Right: People in costume at the Cocktail Experience.

The pop-up 'Alice In Wonderland' event in Milwaukee. Right: People in costume at the Cocktail Experience.

@hidden.milwaukee | Instagram, @alicecocktailexperienceglobal | Instagram

Walt Disney's Alice In Wonderland is no doubt a childhood classic, and, now, you can sip boozy tea and feel like you've been sucked down the rabbit hole at a pop-up venue which opened in Florida today.

It's called The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, and it's worldwide, though the magical story venue is now at The Oliv Bar in Downtown Orlando.

Here, you can sip some tea and have delicious treats with people dressed as some of the characters, such as the Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter, to really make your childhood dreams come true.

When you step into the pop-up you'll enter a room with hanging flowers, playing cards decorated along the wall and even Cheshire Cat's famous smile and glowing eyes.

You can make Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles, and paint the roses red to resemble scenes in the movie.

From the "We're All Mad Here" neon signs to large chess pieces and eat-me tea cup-shaped cookies, this tipsy tea party has it all in the details. They even have half of Alice's body hanging from the ceiling when she gets stuck in the rabbit hole.

The event is a unique way to have a night out with your best gals and feel all the nostalgia through the storytelling affair.

The experience is 90 minutes full of fun, and, of course, it makes for a trendy backdrop for a good photo-op. It's family-friendly, and during those sessions, no alcohol is allowed.

It's only open for a limited time from June 29 and will go until August 10. You'll want to get your tickets fast, as some of the time slots are already sold out!

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience (Orlando)

Price: $47/ticket

When: June 29, 2022-August 10, 2022

Address: 745 N. Magnolia Ave. Suite 100, Orlando, Florida

Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself into Wonderland for a boozy tea party and feel apart of the childhood classic, Alice In Wonderland.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...