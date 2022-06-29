This Boozy 'Alice In Wonderland' Pop-Up In Florida Will Make Your Childhood Dreams Come True
You can head down the rabbit hole for a limited time.
Walt Disney's Alice In Wonderland is no doubt a childhood classic, and, now, you can sip boozy tea and feel like you've been sucked down the rabbit hole at a pop-up venue which opened in Florida today.
It's called The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, and it's worldwide, though the magical story venue is now at The Oliv Bar in Downtown Orlando.
Here, you can sip some tea and have delicious treats with people dressed as some of the characters, such as the Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter, to really make your childhood dreams come true.
When you step into the pop-up you'll enter a room with hanging flowers, playing cards decorated along the wall and even Cheshire Cat's famous smile and glowing eyes.
You can make Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles, and paint the roses red to resemble scenes in the movie.
From the "We're All Mad Here" neon signs to large chess pieces and eat-me tea cup-shaped cookies, this tipsy tea party has it all in the details. They even have half of Alice's body hanging from the ceiling when she gets stuck in the rabbit hole.
The event is a unique way to have a night out with your best gals and feel all the nostalgia through the storytelling affair.
The experience is 90 minutes full of fun, and, of course, it makes for a trendy backdrop for a good photo-op. It's family-friendly, and during those sessions, no alcohol is allowed.
It's only open for a limited time from June 29 and will go until August 10. You'll want to get your tickets fast, as some of the time slots are already sold out!
The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience (Orlando)
Price: $47/ticket
When: June 29, 2022-August 10, 2022
Address: 745 N. Magnolia Ave. Suite 100, Orlando, Florida
Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself into Wonderland for a boozy tea party and feel apart of the childhood classic, Alice In Wonderland.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.