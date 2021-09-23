8 Fall-Tastic Things To Do This Weekend In Ottawa With Your Friends
RBC Bluesfest, Pumpkinferno and more!
Fall is finally here, which means there are so many new events and activities to experience. So if you haven't made plans yet, here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
There is no time to be bored, as RBC Bluesfest and Carp Fair are happening. Or you can get in the Halloween spirit early and head to Upper Canada Village to experience Pumpkinferno.
Listen To Live Music At RBC Bluesfest
Price: $55 per person
When: September 23 - 25
Address: 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is an incredible lineup of concerts that you won't want to miss.
Celebrate Fall Rhapsody
Price: Free
When: September 25 - October 24
Address: Various locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Now that the leaves are starting to change colours, it is the perfect time to take in the sights at the many parks around the National Capital.
Try All The Rides At The Carp Fair
Price: $14 per person
When: September 24 - 26
Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a spin on the Ferris wheel, see cute animals, and then head to the beer garden at the fair.
Eat A Pumpkin Pop Tart
Price: 💸
Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, O
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkin pop tarts have arrived in Ottawa, and they are the perfect bite of fall flavours.
Eat Incredible Food At Taste Of Wellington West
Price: Free admission
When: September 21 - October 31
Address: Wellington Street West, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love finding new spots to eat in the city, you should check out Taste Of Wellington West, which will have six weeks of food events.
See Thousands Of Pumpkins At Pumpkinferno
Price: $20 per person
When: September 24 to October 31
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinferno starts this weekend, and you'll be able to see around 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins.
Try A Ghost Ship Escape Room
Price: $59 per person
Address: 588 Hog's Back Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a one-of-kind escape room, you can try Ottawa Escape The Ghost Ship with your friends. The immersive experience will have you sail on the cursed Barnacle Beth.
Treat Yourself To Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
Price: $12
Address: 3763 Carp Rd, Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is never too cold for ice cream, especially one that tastes like pumpkin pie. Carp Custom Creamery is selling the pumpkin ice cream in a 1L take-home tub.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.