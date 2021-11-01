An Ottawa Balcony Collapsed Yesterday & 7 People Were Injured (PHOTOS)
Four people were sent to hospital.
A second-storey balcony in Ottawa collapsed on Halloween evening, leaving seven people injured, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.
Paramedics were called "in the 200 block of Frank St." on Sunday at 9:54 p.m. "where multiple individuals suffered injuries," the Ottawa Paramedic Service said in an email.
Paramedics say seven people were assessed for their injuries and four were sent to the hospital.
All seven of the people were in their 20s and those that weren't sent to hospital "declined transport to an ED."
The four that were sent to a hospital include a man in his early 20s "who sustained a lower extremity fracture," another man in his late 20s "who suffered a chest and upper extremity injuries," a woman in her late 20s "experiencing back and lower extremity pain," and a woman in her mid-20s "with chest injuries."
Paramedics say all were in "stable condition" when they were transferred to alternative care.
Photos were posted to Twitter on October 31, showing the damage that was caused by the incident. The balcony can be seen hanging off the exterior wall, with caution tape around the scene.
