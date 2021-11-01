Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An Ottawa Balcony Collapsed Yesterday & 7 People Were Injured (PHOTOS)

Four people were sent to hospital.

An Ottawa Balcony Collapsed Yesterday & 7 People Were Injured (PHOTOS)
Colin Temple | Dreamstime

A second-storey balcony in Ottawa collapsed on Halloween evening, leaving seven people injured, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Paramedics were called "in the 200 block of Frank St." on Sunday at 9:54 p.m. "where multiple individuals suffered injuries," the Ottawa Paramedic Service said in an email.

Paramedics say seven people were assessed for their injuries and four were sent to the hospital.

All seven of the people were in their 20s and those that weren't sent to hospital "declined transport to an ED."

The four that were sent to a hospital include a man in his early 20s "who sustained a lower extremity fracture," another man in his late 20s "who suffered a chest and upper extremity injuries," a woman in her late 20s "experiencing back and lower extremity pain," and a woman in her mid-20s "with chest injuries."

Paramedics say all were in "stable condition" when they were transferred to alternative care.

Photos were posted to Twitter on October 31, showing the damage that was caused by the incident. The balcony can be seen hanging off the exterior wall, with caution tape around the scene.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.