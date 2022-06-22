Ottawa's Weather Feels Like 34 C & There's Another Thunderstorm Watch With Possible Floods
Some areas are feeling as hot as 40 C!
It's a bit hot in Ottawa heading into the mid-week, feeling up to 40 C in some areas, with a severe thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on June 22, temperatures at the International Airport sat around 27 C, with a 60% chance of rain. But according to The Weather Network, it felt more like 34 C in the capital city.
And on top of the heat, Environment Canada forecasted possible torrential rains, winds gusting up to 90 km/h, and hail about 2 centimetres in size. On June 22, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa North, Kanata - Orléans, and Ottawa South, Richmond - Metcalfe.
"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops," reads the news alert.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"
By Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to dip down to 18 C, with a possibility of 30 to 40 millimetres of rain falling overnight.
Stay alert on Thursday! Floods could even unfold in eastern Ontario, according to weather experts. A cooler 20 C is expected for Thursday. But The Weather Network noted that Wednesday's heat felt across Ontario and Quebec could later unfold into thunderstorms and floods.
"Heading into Thursday, localized flood concerns grow," reads a news release from The Weather Network. "Forecasters are watching an axis of very heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms, forecast to develop across far eastern Ontario and southern Quebec."
Thankfully, skies are expected to clear up by Friday and into Saturday where temperatures sit around 30 C.
In the case of severe weather, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management warns people to take immediate cover.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.