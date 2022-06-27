NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario house for sale

These 2 Sheds Are For Sale In Ontario For Nearly $200K & They Honestly Look So Lonesome

They're matching green too.

Ottawa News Reporter
Two sheds for sale in Pembroke, Ontario.

Two sheds for sale in Pembroke, Ontario.

Cindy Sell | Re/Max

Looking to enter the real estate market and don't need a ton of space? These two sheds are for sale outside of Ottawa for nearly $200K, but they look...a bit lonesome.

Breaking into the real estate market is seriously tough right now, especially if you're looking to actually have kitchen space. But if you're more flexible, or just into tiny homes, you may have more options at your fingertips.

Cindy Sell | Re/Max

For almost $200,000, you could score these two matching green sheds off of Highway 41 in Pembroke, Ontario. The town is about an hour-and-a-half drive west of Ottawa.

"Your dream build awaits," reads this unique real estate listing. "This rare acreage has driveway access off Hwy 41 for easy commuting. It includes a clearing with 2 storage buildings to enjoy while you build your dream home."

Cindy Sell | Re/Max

This property on Walford Road hit the market in March, and has about 20 acres of land "of natural privacy amongst mixed bush."

Your property tax would be around the $1,300 mark, based on 2021 numbers. And thankfully, you would be close to a nearby snowmobile trail in this "perfect rural setting."

Cindy Sell | Re/Max

The listing mentions that the spot is super car-friendly, with access to freeways and tons of parking nearby.

In terms of restaurants, the closest one is about a 20-minute walk, with a few others around. There are also a few fashion stores within walking distance of well.

However, if you're looking for quiet, the listing warns that there are "multiple sources of noise nearby."

Cindy Sell | Re/Max

The only remaining question is: does the lawn chair come with the sheds?

Thank goodness, this property is actually listed as "vacant land." So you can always build your dream home and not just be stuck with two sheds.

Sheds for sale

Cindy Sell | Re/Max

Price: $199,900

Address: 40357 Highway 41 Highway, Pembroke, ON

Description: Have some storage with two sheds, or build on the land to make your own dream home.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...