These 2 Sheds Are For Sale In Ontario For Nearly $200K & They Honestly Look So Lonesome
They're matching green too.
Looking to enter the real estate market and don't need a ton of space? These two sheds are for sale outside of Ottawa for nearly $200K, but they look...a bit lonesome.
Breaking into the real estate market is seriously tough right now, especially if you're looking to actually have kitchen space. But if you're more flexible, or just into tiny homes, you may have more options at your fingertips.
For almost $200,000, you could score these two matching green sheds off of Highway 41 in Pembroke, Ontario. The town is about an hour-and-a-half drive west of Ottawa.
"Your dream build awaits," reads this unique real estate listing. "This rare acreage has driveway access off Hwy 41 for easy commuting. It includes a clearing with 2 storage buildings to enjoy while you build your dream home."
This property on Walford Road hit the market in March, and has about 20 acres of land "of natural privacy amongst mixed bush."
Your property tax would be around the $1,300 mark, based on 2021 numbers. And thankfully, you would be close to a nearby snowmobile trail in this "perfect rural setting."
The listing mentions that the spot is super car-friendly, with access to freeways and tons of parking nearby.
In terms of restaurants, the closest one is about a 20-minute walk, with a few others around. There are also a few fashion stores within walking distance of well.
However, if you're looking for quiet, the listing warns that there are "multiple sources of noise nearby."
The only remaining question is: does the lawn chair come with the sheds?
Thank goodness, this property is actually listed as "vacant land." So you can always build your dream home and not just be stuck with two sheds.
Sheds for sale
Price: $199,900
Address: 40357 Highway 41 Highway, Pembroke, ON
Description: Have some storage with two sheds, or build on the land to make your own dream home.