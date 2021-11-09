This Road Trip Around Ottawa Leads To The Best Winter Sights & Every Stop Is A Surprise
Each destination is in a sealed note that you open along the journey. 🚗
Grab your car keys, you can go on a road trip around Ottawa, and every stop on the adventure will be a surprise.
Unexpected Journeys offers self-guided day-trips that explore the National Capital Region.
How it works is you get a wrapped set of instructions, including what to wear, and you'll open the notes one at a time that will lead you to the next destination.
There are multiple itinerary themes to pick from, with each one having five stops plus bonus activities where you can eat or shop.
The winter trips run from November to April and cost $55, and would make for an incredible date or day trip with friends.
Price: $55
Address: Multiple locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Instead of spending hours planning where to go, book one of these tours. Some of the possible destinations include frozen waterfalls, snowshoeing trails, and a small town that looks straight from a Hallmark movie.
