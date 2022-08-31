Penny Oleksiak Shared A 'Big Life Update' & The Drake Song She's Listening To As She Recovers
"Onwards and upwards." 💪
Penny Oleksiak recently had to undergo surgery, but it looks like she's on the mend.
On Tuesday, August 30, Canada's most decorated Olympian shared some snaps on her Insta story of her in the hospital followed by a post about what exactly went down.
"Hello again friends!! BIG life update lol…. I just had my first surgery," the Team Canada swimmer captioned her post which showed her sitting in a wheelchair with crutches.
"While in Orlando recently I had a bucket handle meniscus tear, which without even seeing my docs back home, we knew would require surgery," she continued.
After thanking her team, she also gave a shoutout to her doctor at Women's College in Toronto who took care of her.
"The recovery process is probably about to be the longest and most tentative one I’ve ever had to deal with, but I’m super excited to use this time to recover properly and get stronger in the process (and to keep y’all updated along the way)," she shared.
"I am incredibly blessed to be surrounded by the people I have around me!! Onwards and upwards. Lots of love, P," she concluded her message.
In one of her Instagram stories, she said that Drake's track "What's Next" is what she's listening to as her "recovery song."
She later shared a snap where she appeared to be at home resting with her leg while a dog sprawled next to her, who she called her "recovery bestie."
It's not clear how the surgery will affect her already impressive career as Canada's most decorated Olympian of all time. At the Tokyo Games in 2021, she won three medals, which puts her at a career total of seven — impressive stuff for a 22-year-old!
We hope you feel better soon, Penny!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.