The Innu of Pessamit reject agreement worth over $2.5B with Quebec
The Innu of Pessamit have voted against a multi-billion dollar agreement with Hydro-Québec and the Quebec government.
Sixty-three per cent of voters rejected the agreement, which could have settled the legal disputes that have been ongoing for years and paved the way to develop new energy projects.
A total of 1,287 members of the Innu community cast their votes in Sunday's referendum.
The agreement included the payment of more than $2.535 billion to the community over 50 years.
The 42-page document also outlined other payments to the community of some 4,000 people located southwest of Baie-Comeau, in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.
However, the agreement would have prevented the community from going to court to challenge future energy projects and opened its territory to projects by the state-owned corporation — provisions that have sparked controversy within the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.
-- With files from Pierre St-Arnaud.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.