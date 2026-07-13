The Innu of Pessamit reject agreement worth over $2.5B with Quebec

Pessamit rejects deal worth over $2.5B
Pessamit rejects deal worth over $2.5B
The Jean-Lesage hydro electric dam Tuesday, June 22, 2010 north of Baie-Comeau, Que.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Innu of Pessamit have voted against a multi-billion dollar agreement with Hydro-Québec and the Quebec government.

Sixty-three per cent of voters rejected the agreement, which could have settled the legal disputes that have been ongoing for years and paved the way to develop new energy projects.

A total of 1,287 members of the Innu community cast their votes in Sunday's referendum.

The agreement included the payment of more than $2.535 billion to the community over 50 years.

The 42-page document also outlined other payments to the community of some 4,000 people located southwest of Baie-Comeau, in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.

However, the agreement would have prevented the community from going to court to challenge future energy projects and opened its territory to projects by the state-owned corporation — provisions that have sparked controversy within the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.

-- With files from Pierre St-Arnaud.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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