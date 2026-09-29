Poilievre set to speak on national unity in Edmonton ahead of separation referendum

Poilievre to speak on national unity in Edmonton
Poilievre to speak on national unity in Edmonton
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech on national unity in Calgary, Monday, June 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to speak on national unity tonight in Edmonton, with less than three weeks to go until Albertans vote on separation.

Poilievre is to deliver a keynote speech for a stronger Alberta within a United Canada.

Earlier in the day, he's scheduled to speak at a fundraiser for Conservatives for Canada, a group of federal politicians making the case for Alberta to stay in Confederation.

The referendum on Oct. 19 has 10 questions, with one asking Albertans if they want to stay in Canada or have a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

Poilievre has called for Albertans to stay united and argues that separatists have a problem with the federal Liberal government — not with Canada.

He has said all federal Conservatives will be campaigning for Canadian unity in Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

By Fakiha Baig | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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