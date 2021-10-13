Trending Tags

Police Look For Suspect In BC After A COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic's Door Locks Were Glued Shut

The RCMP is asking for help identifying the man.

WestshoreRCMP | Twitter

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic had its doors glued shut, RCMP say, and police are now searching for a suspect in the investigation.*

RCMP report that on September 29, a West Shore clinic called police after "a male suspect allegedly glued the door locks of the business, rendering them inoperable and therefore making entry impossible. The clinic was closed at the time of the incident."

After obtaining video surveillance, the RCMP described the suspect as a Caucasian man in his 50s who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build. The suspect has a moustache and wore a beige tilly hat, glasses, and a poncho in the video.

"While we understand that not everyone share the same beliefs during this pandemic, this act of mischief is a criminal offence and will be treated as such," said Constable Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

*This article has been updated.