This Quaint Virginia Town Is A Hidden Gem With Gorgeous Wineries & Stunning Countryside Views
Cheers for a good and relaxing getaway! 🍷
If you want to feel like you’ve just traveled back in time, relax, and enjoy a weekend leaving all your worries behind while you sip a glass of wine surrounded by stunning countryside scenery, there’s a small town in Virginia that will give you just that experience.
Just an hour away from Washington, D.C., the picturesque town of Middleburg, VA, sets against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains with a wide arrange of wineries, vineyards, and locally-owned restaurants.
Also known as the nation’s horse and hunt capital, Middleburg is the perfect place to experience world-class equestrian competitions and other widely-known community events.
You can start your day by taking a stroll around the town’s quaint streets, which are filled with unique stores like equestrian shops, high-end clothing boutiques, antiques, art galleries, and more. These are sure to become an outstanding shopping experience.
Local restaurants will be waiting for you with fresh and flavorful dishes. Middleburg’s Goldstone Inn & Restaurant has been named one of the 100 best restaurants in the United States by OpenTable.
Finish your day relaxing and enjoying a glass — or two — of wine at one of the several wineries and vineyards in town. Whether you pay a visit to Boxwood Estate Winery, Cana Vineyards & Winery, Chrysalis Vineyards, or Greenmail Winery & Vineyards, among others, you are set for a good time surrounded by breathtaking countryside views.
Planning to stay longer? Middleburg has all sorts of stays. From a luxurious 5-star restore to charming country inns and cozy bed and breakfasts, you’ll be able to forget about all your worries and have a moment full of peace.
