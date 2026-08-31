Coalition Avenir Québec's health care reversal criticized by rivals on campaign Day 5
The leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec says her party would make it easier for doctors to work in both the public and private sectors if it forms a new government after the Oct. 5 provincial election.
Christine Fréchette's promise is a reversal for her party, which passed a law in 2025 forcing all new doctors to practice in the province's public system for five years.
Liberal Leader Charles Milliard said Fréchette's words are an example of her throwing her former colleagues under the bus as she tries to distance herself from her party's past decisions.
Québec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal says Fréchette is on the wrong path, and the province should focus on bringing doctors back to the public system.
Day five of the campaign has also featured promises on natural resources, housing, education and government bureaucracy.
They include a Parti Québécois plan to reduce the cost of public sector payroll, a Conservative proposal to exploit the province's natural gas reserves and a Liberal plan to build 100,000 housing units each year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2026.
By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.