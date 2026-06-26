Police verify whether Canada's second most-wanted fugitive has been arrested in Spain

Quebec fugitive allegedly arrested in Spain
Quebec fugitive allegedly arrested in Spain
A Quebec provincial police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Quebec provincial police say they are in touch with Spanish authorities regarding one of Canada's most-wanted fugitives.

Police say they are trying to confirm that All Boivin has been arrested in Spain, saying he is believed to be in the resort city of Marabella on the southern coast of the country.

The 36-year-old has been on the lam since Feb. 15, 2023, and is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for crimes including gangsterism, aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement, and weapons trafficking.

Police say he is a close associate of Dave “Pik” Turmel, the alleged leader of the Blood Family Mafia, who was arrested in Italy in March 2025 and is awaiting extradition. 

Blood Family Mafia has allegedly been in a bloody turf war in Quebec against biker gangs.

Boivin is Canada's second most-wanted fugitive according to the Bolo program, operated by a Canadian charity in partnership with Canada's police forces.

Before Turmel was caught he was listed as the Number 1 sought-after criminal in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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