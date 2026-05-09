Quebec launches digital health dashboard system

Quebec rolling out digital health dashboard pilot project to reduce paperwork
Quebec launches digital health dashboard system
Health Minister Sonia Bélanger speaks alongside Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal on Thursday 23 April 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Quebec has rolled out its digital health dashboard pilot project on Saturday despite criticism over security breaches and technical issues. 

The system, which was first introduced in Montreal and Mauricie at 4 a.m, is meant to replace faxes, paper forms and manual scanning. 

The government says the new platform — which was developed by Epic Systems — will enable clinicians to receive real-time alerts, avoid duplicate tests, better coordinate care and improve patient safety.

It is expected to cost Quebec $400 million to develop and implement, with $329 already spent, according to the government.

The pilot project has come under criticism in recent weeks from both opposition parties and healthcare professionals. Some have worried of a repeat of the auto insurance board fiasco in 2023. 

Quebec's attempt at a digital modernization of its auto insurance board led to a disastrous rollout, half a billion dollars in cost overruns and a public inquiry last year.

Health Minister Sonia Bélanger is urging Quebecers to be patient as the system could experience bugs and glitches.

At a news conference, Erika Bially, the technology VP of the public health agency Santé Québec, said most of the issues raised by staff were related to connection problems. 

She said there were no security breaches since the system was rolled out and safeguards have been put in place.

According to Bially, just over 200 tickets related to technological problems with the system were opened. She says 169 of those have already been resolved.

The new digital health system will eventually be rolled out across the entire health care network, which is expected to cost between $1.5 billion and $3 billion. It will merge about 400 different IT systems. 

Quebec's health authority said in a press release on Friday that operating costs for the new system are expected to be about $100 million per year. It added that the system will save it at least $120 million a year.

-- With files from Patrice Bergeron

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 9, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Conservatives call for AG probe into PrescribeIT

Conservatives call on auditor general to investigate $250 million PrescribeIT program

Flood zone mapping project falling behind: audit

Audit finds flood hazard mapping behind schedule, doesn't account for climate change

The feds are moving benefit payments to a new IT system and the cost has exploded to over $6B

The project could cost more than three times its budget of $1.75 billion.

Rejected asylum claimants' health costs grow

Federal health coverage for rejected asylum claimants topped $275M over last decade

I ranked these Canadian 7 cities by letter grades and one got a big F

Montreal vs. Toronto? Let's go. 🥊

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

7 classic Canadian foods I had to explain to my international friends who had no clue

It turns out not everyone knows what a Dave Matthews is?

This breathtaking Ontario waterfall is the best alternative to Niagara Falls, readers say

Have you seen this majestic natural wonder?

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

This government payment is giving up to $200 to eligible Canadians in May

Some people will get direct deposits or cheques soon.

This Ontario spot with quaint towns and crystal lakes is one of Canada's best summer getaways

It's a road trip from Toronto.

12 weird things I noticed as a Vancouver newcomer that locals can't see

Toronto may be in the same country, but the two cities couldn't be more different...

Costco has new exclusive coupons that get some members up to 41% off products

You can save on groceries, household items, electronics, and more with these deals.

B.C. strip club owner says he's no 'boogie man'

Stabbing, drugs, shootings at Vancouver strip club. Owner says he's unfairly targeted