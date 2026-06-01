Quebec politicians denounce white supremacist gathering in Shawinigan

Quebec politicians condemn white supremacist rally
Quebec politicians condemn white supremacist rally
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette responds during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec political leaders are denouncing a white supremacist rally held Saturday in Shawinigan, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

Masked individuals displayed a banner reading “I remember a white Quebec'' near the city’s cenotaph.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette says that racist messages have no place in Quebec society.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon linked the gathering to hate groups that use sports to normalize extremism.

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard also denounced the rally, saying it does not reflect the openness of Quebecers.

Quebec provincial police say they became aware of the demonstration after receiving a picture that circulated in the media over the weekend, but did not say whether an investigation had been launched.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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