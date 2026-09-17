RCAF receives the first of its new Siskin II trainer planes

RCAF welcomes first of its new training aircraft
RCAF welcomes first of its new training aircraft
Royal Canadian Air Force Commander Lt.-Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet speaks during an event introducing the Pilatus CT-157 Siskin II training aircraft in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The Royal Canadian Air Force is welcoming the first two of its new Siskin II trainer aircraft, the same aircraft that will replace the old Tutor jets flown by the Snowbirds aerial demonstration team.

The turboprop planes will soon be headed to 15 Wing Moose Jaw, where the air force will eventually station a fleet of 19 to serve as the main trainers for new pilots.

Acquiring the CT-157 Siskin II is part of the RCAF's overall plan to modernize its fleets and overhaul its training.

RCAF Commander Lt.-Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet says the new aircraft, with their advanced cockpits and modern technology, will better prepare pilots for the more advanced aircraft the air force is bringing online.

As it brings in these new Siskins for pilot training, the government is still sorting out procuring extra Siskins for the Snowbirds team.

Speiser-Blanchet says that because so many pilots will be training on this aircraft, the air force will have a much larger pool of potential candidates for the Snowbirds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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