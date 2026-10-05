RCMP investigates violent threats against a high school student in B.C.
Mounties are investigating what they describe as "violent threats" alleged to be targeted at a student at a high school in Fort St. John in northeastern B.C.
RCMP say officers began their investigation on Sunday following reports from the victim.
Investigator say both parties involved are known to one another and they have spoken with those involved.
Police say they are working with the school and the district to help alleviate concerns among students and families following the reported threats, although they don't describe the nature of those threats.
Mounties also don't name the school, but say officers remained on site throughout the day to offer support to staff and students as they attended classes.
Jaime Moffat, the officer in charge at the detachment, says they have launched a "thorough investigation," and police are encouraging parents, students and caregivers to report any threats to them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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