Public deserves answers on Canada-China policing agreement, New Democrat MP says

Release Canada-China policing agreement: NDP MP
NDP public safety critic Jenny Kwan says Canadians deserve to know what information the RCMP is sharing under an agreement with China's Ministry of Public Security.
In an open letter, Kwan urged Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand to disclose the full text of the memorandum of understanding.
Kwan said in the letter she wants to know if safeguards are in place to prevent Canadian information from being used against dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists or diaspora communities.
She also said she wonders what oversight mechanisms exist to ensure compliance with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Canadian privacy laws.
Public statements indicate the memorandum concerns co-operation on transnational crime, cybercrime, narcotics, corruption and the establishment of bilateral law enforcement working groups, Kwan noted in her letter dated May 12.
She said the fact the text is being kept under wraps has created widespread uncertainty and legitimate concerns among Canadians, particularly within Hong Kong, Uyghur, Tibetan and broader Chinese diaspora communities dealing with transnational repression by Beijing.
China's Ministry of Public Security has been linked repeatedly by international human rights organizations, journalists and democratic governments to intimidation campaigns abroad, Kwan wrote.
Public Safety Canada recently answered some questions about the agreement in a written response to a question from Conservative MP John Williamson tabled in Parliament.
The response said agreements with law enforcement agencies in other countries require confidentiality and therefore are not released to the public.
It said the agreement with China outlines areas of collaboration, including the exchange of information, investigative assistance, the sharing of best practices specific to technical expertise and training, and co-ordination with other domestic law enforcement agencies.
The memorandum prescribes that all co-operation is to be undertaken in accordance with the domestic laws, international conventions and the internal policies of each party, and is guided by the principles of sovereignty, equality and mutual benefit, the response added.
Information exchanges follow Canada’s legal framework and the memorandum does not create legally enforceable obligations, the response said.
"Information sharing must abide by the Canadian legal framework and align with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's mandate," Public Safety added.
It also said mutual respect for sovereignty is a foundational principle of RCMP memorandums with foreign law enforcement agencies.
"Countering foreign interference, including transnational repression, is a priority for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and this informs risk assessments around information sharing and co-operation with foreign entities," Public Safety said.
The RCMP also has robust internal processes and mechanisms to ensure compliance with federal law on avoiding complicity in mistreatment by other countries, the department said.
Kwan's letter said the important goal of fighting crime cannot come at the expense of transparency, public trust or the safety of vulnerable communities.
In addition to immediately releasing the full text of the memorandum, Kwan said she wants Ottawa to provide a public explanation of all related oversight, accountability, privacy and Charter compliance mechanisms.
She also calls on the government to brief Parliament and relevant committees on the agreement and consult with affected diaspora communities on their concerns.
"Canadians must be assured that any co-operation with foreign law enforcement agencies is conducted fully within Canadian law, with proper safeguards, and without compromising the rights and security of people living in Canada," her letter said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.
By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.