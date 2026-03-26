This Canadian train journey was just named among the 10 most beautiful in the world
It has mountain views and glass-domed coaches.
All aboard! You don't need to leave Canada to experience towering mountains, hidden waterfalls, and rugged canyons. This train ride whisks you past all this and more, and it was just named one of the most beautiful in the world.
Offering breathtaking views from glass-domed cars, the train allows you to soak up some of the country's most stunning sights, all from the comfort of your seat.
A new eye-tracking study from InsureandGo has revealed "the world's most beautiful train journeys," showcasing stunning rail experiences from across the globe.
To create the ranking, researchers studied 24 train journeys using eye-tracking technology to see which views captured people's attention the most.
Two Canadian routes made the top 10, including this stunning ride that ranked at number seven.
The Rocky Mountaineer is an iconic luxury train that travels through British Columbia and Alberta, taking you right through the Rockies.
According to InsureandGo, it's "one of the most famous luxury rail experiences in the world," and boasts "cinematic" scenes with views of "glaciers, lakes, eagles and the occasional bear or elk in the valleys below."
The Rocky Mountaineer offers several different routes and trips, from short excursions to longer getaways.
You can experience places like Lake Louise, Jasper, Banff, and Whistler during your getaway, as well as breathtaking sights and attractions such as the Icefields Parkway.
Journeys include hotel stays and other activities along the way.
The Rocky Mountaineer is famous for its glass-domed coaches, which offer panoramic, floor-to-ceiling views of the Canadian Rockies. The GoldLeaf Service features a "spacious, bi-level glass-dome coach with unparalleled views on the upper level and a dining area on the lower level."
Depending on the route you travel, you'll be treated to scenery like hidden waterfalls, snow-capped mountains, glassy lakes, and iconic Canadian wildlife.
Shorter journeys, such as the 2 Day Rail from Banff to Jasper, start at $2,834 per person.
Another Canadian train route, the White Pass & Yukon Route, was named the tenth most beautiful train journey in the world. The historic railway runs through Canada and the U.S., connecting Skagway, Alaska, to Whitehorse, Yukon.
If you're dreaming of stunning views you can experience from your seat, the Rocky Mountaineer is worth keeping on your bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.