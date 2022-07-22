NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canadian passport

The Rules For Getting A New Canadian Passport Are Confusing Canadians & Here's What's Up

"You should not book travel without a valid passport."

Trending Associate Editor
A Canadian passport on top of a keyboard.

Ducdao | Dreamstime

If you've been struggling to get your Canadian passport this year and had travel plans for the summer, you're not the only one.

Due to a backlog at Service Canada locations across the country, many Canadians have had to postpone or even cancel trips as they wait to get their hands on the much-coveted travel document.

In light of this, Passport Canada has been sharing advice on social media to help people manage both their applications and expectations.

There's one tip from the federal government that seems to be particularly confusing for Canadians: "You should not book travel without a valid passport."

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould echoed this recommendation in a recent statement.

"It's always best to make sure you have your passport in hand before booking international travel," she said.

However, the advice is contradictory, as many Canadians on Twitter were quick to point out.

One Twitter user said, "Passport Canada right now: Do NOT book a flight or travel plans until you have your passport. However, if you want your passport, book a flight and show us proof and we will get you your passport right away!"

The confusion seems to stem from the fact that if you're applying for urgent or express passport services, you need to show proof of travel.

According to the federal government's website, proof of travel can be:

  • a plane, bus or train ticket
  • a written declaration if you're travelling by car
  • a travel itinerary that shows proof of payment
  • proof of illness or death in the family that requires immediate travel

So, it's not really surprising that this could be confusing for those who want to take a vacation as soon as possible.

There is something you can do when you have already booked tickets but still haven't received your passport because of delays.

"If your travel is scheduled in the next week and you have mailed in your passport application or applied at a non-passport Service Canada Centre and you do not have your passport, you should go to the nearest passport office to request a transfer of your application file," Gould said in a statement on July 15.

You'll also have "all additional processing and pick-up fees" waived when your passport application was mailed in but wasn't processed within 20 business days.

You can now check wait times at different Service Canada locations to see how long you could be in line.

So keep an eye out and plan in advance if you want to travel!

