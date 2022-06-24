'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Star Ewan McGregor Will Be In Texas This Summer & You Can Meet Him
Other stars from different universes, like Marvel, will be there, too!
Star Wars fans and space nerds have been obsessing over the new Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi, especially the actor who reprises the Jedi Master we all love, Ewan McGregor.
This summer the star will be making a two-day appearance in Texas, and you even have the opportunity to meet him.
The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con is a four day long pop culture event that's exclusive to San Antonio. It is being held August 4 -7 and you can can also see several trending celebrities for a photo or an autograph.
The convention offers a $240 photo opportunity where you can mingle with McGregor and snap a picture. For the same price, you can also talk to him while he signs your photo at the table.
Most of his meet and greet slots are sold out, but there are still a few photo spots available to make at least one of his appearances.
However, you can also keep a close eye on the event's Facebook page as they make daily announcements about any new opening slots.
McGregor isn't the only celeb slated for the event. People who go also have the chance to see WandaVision's, Paul Bettany, or have pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan sign your replica WWE wrestling belt.
Alana Ubach from Euphoria and Diane Guerrero who stars in Disney's Encanto will also be in attendance.
One mystery guest who is slated to make an appearance, but they are yet to be announced.