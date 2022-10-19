One Of The Best Meals In San Francisco Only Costs $6 According To This Professional Foodie
This hidden gem is serving up some serious eats.
From cheap eats to affordable housing in the Bay Area, lots of California residents know how to sniff out a great deal. A good example is this hidden gem in San Francisco that serves a delicious meal for the low cost of only $6, according to a professional foodie.
Tim (@bayareafoodies) has accumulated a total of 365,000 followers on TikTok, creating food and drink content, and sharing local hot spots where you can enjoy some of the best meals in the area.
In one viral video, the foodie pays a visit to Super Star Restaurant, a small space that specializes in Filipino and Chinese takeout. After knowing the price of the meal, Tim explains that "it's like this restaurant has been frozen in time for 20 years, and they never learned what inflation is."
The TikToker ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop with tomato and egg for $6.50 and the Jumbo Fried Chicken with garlic fried rice for $6.25.
The food looks savory and indulgent, with breaded meats and hearty sides to create a filling combo meal.
"I am used to paying $20 for a single meal. You've got to give them a round of applause, the food was bomb and the prices are amazing," he explains after conducting a taste test.
One Yelp reviewer from California explains that "there's something about the earth-shattering crunch from their HK Pork Chops! It's like biting into a satisfyingly greasy tempura-battered piece of protein!"
According to the sign posted on their door, Super Star Restaurant is a cash-only establishment and only serves food to-go, so plan accordingly if you want to pay a visit to this spot.
Super Star Restaurant
Price: 💸
Where: 4919 Mission St., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy filling and decadent comfort food for a fraction of the usual price of a meal in the Bay Area.