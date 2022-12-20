Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
northern california earthquake

A 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Northern California & Thousands Are Still Without Power

Homes were damaged.

Desk Editor, Texas
A cracked road after an earthquake.

A cracked road after an earthquake.

Tom Wang | Dreamstime

Thousands of Northern California residents were affected by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Most of the damages were reported in the area of Humboldt County, CA, in the city of Eureka, where people are still facing power outages.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert notifying residents to be prepared for aftershocks.

"This is a Humboldt Alert. Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling," the sheriff’s Twitter alert reads.

Additionally, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services confirmed that over 70,000 customers were without power as of 5:45 a.m. with an unavailable restoration time.

The office reported damages to roads and homes, especially in the Eel River Valley area, while it also confirmed a total of two injuries.

Some of those affected by the situation took to their social media accounts to share how their properties looked after the earthquake.

"Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell. This was our coffee station. Sorry for the dark video. Power still out," Twitter user Caroline Titus wrote in a post showing a destroyed room.

Local authorities have confirmed that there’s no tsunami expected and are asking residents to call 911 only if they’re experiencing an immediate emergency.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Fernanda Leon
    Desk Editor, Texas
    Fernanda Leon is an Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on Texas and is based in El Paso, Texas.
Recommended For You

Loading...