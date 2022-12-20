A 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Northern California & Thousands Are Still Without Power
Homes were damaged.
Thousands of Northern California residents were affected by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Most of the damages were reported in the area of Humboldt County, CA, in the city of Eureka, where people are still facing power outages.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert notifying residents to be prepared for aftershocks.
"This is a Humboldt Alert. Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling," the sheriff’s Twitter alert reads.
\u201cThis is a Humboldt Alert. Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling. \nTo report a gas https://t.co/K3k1u4cH76\u201d— HumCoSO (@HumCoSO) 1671543320
Additionally, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services confirmed that over 70,000 customers were without power as of 5:45 a.m. with an unavailable restoration time.
The office reported damages to roads and homes, especially in the Eel River Valley area, while it also confirmed a total of two injuries.
Some of those affected by the situation took to their social media accounts to share how their properties looked after the earthquake.
"Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell. This was our coffee station. Sorry for the dark video. Power still out," Twitter user Caroline Titus wrote in a post showing a destroyed room.
\u201cOur home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell. This was our coffee station. Sorry for dark video. Power still out. #ferndaleca #earthquake\u201d— Caroline Titus (@Caroline Titus) 1671534383
Local authorities have confirmed that there’s no tsunami expected and are asking residents to call 911 only if they’re experiencing an immediate emergency.
