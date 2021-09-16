Trending Tags

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

"The choice to not get vaccinated is not just affecting you, it is now seriously impacting those that have made a different choice," said Moe during the press conference.

According to the government, the provincial requirement for proof of vaccination will apply to venues that bring groups of people together in public spaces. These types of places will include indoor dining at restaurants, nightclubs, bars, concert venues, movie theatres, and ticked sporting events. Indoor fitness centres and gyms will also be included.

However, the province's vaccine passport will not be required for publicly accessible places such as grocery stores, places of worship, fast-food restaurants that offer takeout and delivery, and health care services. Hotels, weddings, and funerals also will not need to require proof of vaccination.

In terms of how the vaccine passport will work, Moe said during the conference that it will come in the form of a QR code, which is set to launch the week of September 20. According to Moe, details on how to download the QR code will be shared by the Ministry of Health prior to its launch.

During the press conference, Moe also announced that starting Friday an interim mandatory masking order will come into effect for all indoor public spaces. It is set to be lifted by late October.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

