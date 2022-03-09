Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
shipwreck

Shackleton's Endurance Shipwreck Has Been Found & It Was Frozen In Time In Antarctica

It's one of the most legendary lost ships ever!

Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance.

Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance.

Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic

Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton's legendary lost ship has been found, and it was almost perfectly preserved in the icy waters where it sank over a century ago.

It was announced on Wednesday that the wreck of Endurance, which sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915, was discovered.

"The discovery of the wreck is an incredible achievement," Dr. John Shears, who led the mission to find the ship, told BBC. "We have successfully completed the world's most difficult shipwreck search, battling constantly shifting sea-ice, blizzards, and temperatures dropping down to -18C."

A project to find the ship, which was lost 107 years ago, was launched by the Falkland Maritime Heritage Trust.

Endurance seen underwater.Endurance seen underwater.Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic

"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," Mensun Bound, the expedition's director of exploration, said in a statement. "It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation."

Explorers used a submersible drone to search for the ship, and ultimately found it at a depth of 3,008 metres.

They also captured some stunning photos and videos of the ship, which is looking pretty good for its age. You could almost see this thing in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

There are a few spiny-looking sea creatures and anemones on the ship's hull, but it's still more or less in one piece, minus the masts.

The starboard bow of the ship.The starboard bow of the ship.Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic

As Bound points out, you can even see the name "Endurance" written clearly across the stern of the boat.

Sir Ernest Shackleton was an Antarctic explorer and lost Endurance on a failed mission to cross the region by land in 1915.

The ship was crushed by sea ice and Shackleton and his crew had to abandon it.

The explorers left the wreck behind on Tuesday, with plans to pay their respects to Shackleton after the discovery, BBC reports.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...