Shackleton's Endurance Shipwreck Has Been Found & It Was Frozen In Time In Antarctica
It's one of the most legendary lost ships ever!
Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton's legendary lost ship has been found, and it was almost perfectly preserved in the icy waters where it sank over a century ago.
It was announced on Wednesday that the wreck of Endurance, which sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915, was discovered.
"The discovery of the wreck is an incredible achievement," Dr. John Shears, who led the mission to find the ship, told BBC. "We have successfully completed the world's most difficult shipwreck search, battling constantly shifting sea-ice, blizzards, and temperatures dropping down to -18C."
A project to find the ship, which was lost 107 years ago, was launched by the Falkland Maritime Heritage Trust.
Endurance seen underwater.Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic
"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," Mensun Bound, the expedition's director of exploration, said in a statement. "It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation."
Explorers used a submersible drone to search for the ship, and ultimately found it at a depth of 3,008 metres.
They also captured some stunning photos and videos of the ship, which is looking pretty good for its age. You could almost see this thing in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
There are a few spiny-looking sea creatures and anemones on the ship's hull, but it's still more or less in one piece, minus the masts.
The starboard bow of the ship.Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic
As Bound points out, you can even see the name "Endurance" written clearly across the stern of the boat.
Sir Ernest Shackleton was an Antarctic explorer and lost Endurance on a failed mission to cross the region by land in 1915.
The ship was crushed by sea ice and Shackleton and his crew had to abandon it.
The explorers left the wreck behind on Tuesday, with plans to pay their respects to Shackleton after the discovery, BBC reports.